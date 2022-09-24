India reports nearly 5,000 fresh covid cases

PTI

New Delhi, September 24

With 4,912 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of cases rose to 4,45,63,337, while the active cases declined to 44,436, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,487 with 38 fatalities, which include 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The 19 fatalities reported in 24 hours include two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka.

The active cases comprised 0.1 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 845 cases was recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.69 per cent, it mentioned.

The number of recoveries climbed to 4,39,90,414, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.41 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.