India, Russia discuss Ukraine, UN issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

Senior diplomats from India and Russia discussed in detail issues on the UN agenda in light of India’s presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of December. This will be the last month for India at the UNSC where it had got a two-year term.

In addition, the sides touched upon topical regional issues such as the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Myanmar as well as the state of affairs on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Special attention was paid to the problems of combating terrorism. The programme of India’s chairmanship in the UNSC for the coming month was discussed in detail too, stated a Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

MEA’s Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma led the Indian delegation for consultations on UN and multilateral issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday. This was the third round of such consultations to be held between both sides this year. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin and included other senior officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, stated an MEA press note.