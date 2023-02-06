India, Russia trying to relieve economic stress due to US sanctions: Envoy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Russia admitted that its economic ties with India were under stress as Moscow faces “tectonic geopolitical shifts that have been underway for quite some time but accelerated last year.”

“Sanctions disrupted the transactions mechanism and logistics mechanism, insurance issues. On all these, we are in very close dialogue. There are very precise and concrete suggestions and a very professional exchange of ideas and proposals from both sides,” Russia’s Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Monday.

While maintaining that Moscow would not do anything detrimental to India in its ties with Pakistan, he said, “We’ve strangled our defence cooperation with Pakistan precisely because it would impact our relations with India. We have a limited defence relationship with Islamabad precisely directed towards counter terrorism. We want to expand our economic presence in Pak. We don’t feel a weak Pakistan would be a better choice for India, Afghanistan or the region.”

The Russian Ambassador also dwelt on alleged Indian concerns about Russia’s close ties with China, India’s border conflict with China and the “amusing” claims by the US about offering exclusive defence technology to India. “We hear a lot here about India’s concerns about Russia’s close relations with China. There is widespread opinion that we have become a junior partner to China. We don’t feel like that in Russia at all. Frankly, we have never been a junior partner to anyone in our history,” said Alipov at a seminar here.

Russia wants normalisation of India-China relations but “we understand that there are very serious impediments, serious border problems. We had a border problem with China, an armed conflict with the Chinese. It took us around 40 years to negotiate but ultimately this is the only way. I am not going to suggest what India or China should do… that is entirely your bilateral matter. But the sooner there is normalisation, the better for the whole world,” said Alipov.

Acknowledging wariness in private sectors of both countries about each others’ capacity and mutual complementarity, Alipov said efforts are being made to build an independent payment system, develop alternative transport routes and large scale energy and infra projects in the Far East. “By offering our high expertise in these areas we will continue to counter propaganda about Russia’s economic decline,” he observed.On the rupee-rouble mechanism, Alipov felt Indian banks were over-cautious due to the fear of secondary sanctions from the US.

