India-Saudi naval drill concludes

Tribune News Service

Saudi Arabia, May 27

The second edition of the bilateral exercise “Al Mohed Al Hindi 23” between the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) has concluded off Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

INS Tarkash, INS Subhadra and Dornier Maritime Patrol aircraft participated in the exercise from the Indian side; the RSNF was represented by HMS Badr, Abdul Aziz and MH 60R copters.