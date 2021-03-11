India sees single-day rise of 2,323 covid cases

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

India’s covid-19 tally increased to 4,31,34,145 on Saturday with 2,323 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 14,996, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,348 with 25 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.51 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,94,801. The case fatality rate stood at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The cumulative covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 192.12 crore.