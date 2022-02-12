India set for biggest naval exercise at Visakhapatnam

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, February 11
In what will be a show of diplomatic heft, India will be hosting the largest naval exercise involving more than 45 countries.
The naval exercise “MILAN 2022” is scheduled to be held in two phases from February 26 to March 4 at Visakhapatnam. The sea phase will commence on March 1 and will include submarine hunting at sea, planes, copters and warships and submarines will be involved in these war games in the Bay of Bengal.
Some of the nations have confirmed and others will do it anytime. Expectedly on the invite list are the Quadrilateral (Quad) countries — US, Japan and Australia. The US and Russia have confirmed participation, say officials, while not confirming if either or both will be sending their warships. The theme this year is “Camaraderie — Cohesion — Collaboration” which aims to promote collective responsibilities of maritime security for ensuring safe and secure seas.
The exercise in conducted once in two years and the one in 2020 was cancelled amid Covid fear. This will be the first such multi-nation of such a scale to be hosted since the start of the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh and also the first since the Quad has laid down its agenda of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
