India set to overtake China as world’s most populous nation this year

New Delhi, January 17
India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year even though its population growth has been slowing down, United Nations says.
Following are some key points about India's demography, according to government data:
- India estimates its population at 1.38 billion, compared to China's 1.4 billion.
- Uttar Pradesh, with a projected population of 230 million people, is the country's most populated state, while Lakshadweep, with only 68,000 people, is the least populated.
- With 27.3% of its population aged between 15 and 29 years, India is among the youngest countries in the world.
- India is among the eight countries expected to be responsible for more than half the projected increase in global population upto 2050.
- The South Asian nation's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, down from 1.7% in the previous 10 years.
- The use of family planning methods in India increased to 66.67% in 2019-21, up from 53.5% in 2015-16.
- India's total fertility rate - the number of children per woman - fell to 2 in 2019-2021, down from 3.4 in 1992-93.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit
Liquor factory had run into controversy after villagers alle...
Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon
India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series ...
JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019
Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role
'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...
21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia
Chopra's car crossed to the wrong side of the road into the ...