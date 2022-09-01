India showing intent as climate problem solver, says Bhupender Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said India is showing intent as a problem-solver despite not being a traditional contributor to global emissions.

Yadav reiterated India’s stance that environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice and equity in resource usage, technology, financing and low-carbon development timelines. “Anything less is unacceptable,” he said, addressing the G20 environmental and climate ministerial meeting in Bali.

“India’s efforts towards clean energy access and energy security, low-carbon and efficient industrial growth, sustainable agriculture, and low-carbon living, affirm our commitment to a transformative shift towards sustainable lifestyles for all,” he said.

“We need to redefine prosperity, to ensure affordable, favourable and sustainable lifestyles for all… I would like to emphasise that sustainability requires coordinated action for the global commons. India stands for a ‘whole of the world’ approach,” he said.

