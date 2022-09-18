India, Singapore hold maiden multi-ministerial roundtable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

India and Singapore discussed fintech, investment opportunities and regulatory cooperation at their first ever multi-ministerial roundtable here on Saturday.

The Indian side was represented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The Singapore delegation was led by its Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and comprised Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport Minister S Iswaran.

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable is a new ministerial to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Singapore Deputy Prime Minister will travel to Gujarat on Sunday, where he will meet state CM Bhupendra Patel and visit Gujarat International Finance City.

For India, Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting it to the countries of South-East Asia after New Delhi launched the Look East Policy in the early 1990s.

“As pluralistic societies, the two countries share a similar concern about the challenges posed by terrorism and fundamentalism,” said a Singapore Government press release.