 India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN : The Tribune India

India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN

Said Islamabad harboured a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India

India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Rajesh Parihar during a UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. Photo Credit: Twitter



PTI

United Nations, February 7

India has slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue in the UN, saying Islamabad harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and its secular credentials.

Responding to Pakistan's raising of the Kashmir issue during a UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Rajesh Parihar, said on Monday that Islamabad repeatedly utters falsehoods about India.

"I'm constrained to take the floor to respond to the frivolous remarks made by the representative of Pakistan against my country. While such a statement deserves our sympathy for a mindset, which repeatedly utters falsehood, it is important for me to set the record straight,” he said in the UNGA.

Parihar said irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an "integral and inalienable" part of India.

“We expect nothing new from this delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and values that my country stands for,” he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

At the outset, Parihar, in his remarks, conveyed India's condolences to the families in Syria and Turkiye, who have suffered loss of lives and destruction due to the devastating earthquakes.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck eastern Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, Killing more than 5,000 people.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Syria and Turkiye, and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,” Parihar said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

4
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

5
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

6
Haryana

Gurugram to soon get connected with Vande Bharat Express, RRTS

7
Business

Adani Group shares continue to slide as Quant unloads holdings, Stanchart stops accepting its bonds

8
Punjab

PSPCL gets Rs 9,641 crore loan for installation of smart meters

9
Punjab

Kapurthala: 8 gang members held for kidnapping elderly man, demand ransom from his son living in the US

10
Nation

No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Delhi Police to court

Delhi court takes cognisance of 6,629-page charge sheet file...

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said Northern Command is in a hig...

Rahul Gandhi speaks on President’s address in Lok Sabha, raises Adani assets issue

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani’s rise: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was speaking for the first time in the House af...

Victoria Gowri takes oath as additional judge of Madras High Court as Supreme Court dismisses plea against her

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Of self-styled pastors & false promises

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Delhi Police to court

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI