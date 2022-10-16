 India slips to107th place in hunger index; govt trashes report : The Tribune India

India slips to107th place in hunger index; govt trashes report

Calls it part of consistent effort to taint nation

India has ranked 107 among 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, with its child wasting rate at 19.3 per cent being the highest in the world.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

“With a score of 29.1, India has a level of hunger that is serious,” according to the report.

Undernourishment prevalence

2018-2020 14.6%

2019-2021 16.3%

224.3 million people in India undernourished out of the total 828 million globally

GHI score

2000 38.8 points (alarming)

2022 29.1 point (serious)

Child wasting

2012-16 15.1 %

2017-21 19.3 %

Slamming the report, the Centre said it was an “erroneous measure of hunger” and was part of a consistent effort to taint the country’s image as “a nation that does not fulfil the food security and nutritional requirements of its population”. It also claimed the index suffered from serious methodological issues.

Afghanistan, with a rank of 109, is the only Asian country behind India. Majority of neighbouring countries — Pakistan (99), Bangladesh (84), Nepal (81) and Sri Lanka (64) — have all fared better.

“Since 2000, India has made substantial progress, but there are still areas of concern, particularly regarding child nutrition. India’s GHI score has decreased from the 2000 score of 38.8 points — considered alarming — to a 2022 GHI score of 29.1—considered serious.

“India’s proportion of undernourished in the population is considered to be at a medium level, and its under-five child mortality rate is considered low. While child stunting has seen a significant decrease — from 54.2 per cent in 1998-1999 to 35.5 per cent in 2019-2021 — it is still considered very high.

“At 19.3 per cent, according to the latest data, India has the highest child wasting rate of all countries covered in the GHI. The rate is higher than it was in 1998-1999, when it was 17.1 per cent,” it stated.

The Women and Child Development Ministry, in a statement, said the matter was taken up with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) not to use such estimates based on FIES (Food Insecurity Experience Scale) survey module data in July 2022 as the statistical output of the same will not be based on merit. “Though an assurance was forthcoming that there will be further engagement on this issue, the publication of the Global Hunger Index report irrespective of such factual considerations is regrettable,” the ministry said.

Hitting out at BJP-led Centre, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said it must take responsibility. “Dangerous, sharp slide of India on global hunger index since 2014. The Modi government is disastrous for India. It must take responsibility for this era of darkness India has been brought to in 8.5 years. Enough of PR, spin & lies,” Yechury tweeted.

