India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Canadian High Commissioner on Saturday to convey India’s strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against its diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week.

The Government sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates, stated a MEA release on Sunday.

In one instance, India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to cancel his appearance at a function in Surrey, British Columbia, after 200 protesters, some wielding swords, gathered in front of the venue demanding the release of fugitive Amritpal Singh.

The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts.

It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions, added the release.

#Canada