New Delhi, July 4
India on Tuesday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over the Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material.
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials.
Jaishankar, when asked on Monday about reports of Khalistani posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, said the issue would be raised with the government of that country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO summit
SCO has emerged as key platform for peace, prosperity, devel...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco
A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, 2023 posted o...
Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in government or in opposition: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split...