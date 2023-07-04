India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

India on Tuesday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over the Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material.

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials.

Jaishankar, when asked on Monday about reports of Khalistani posters in Canada naming Indian diplomats, said the issue would be raised with the government of that country.

