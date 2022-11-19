India, Syria talk IT, pharma tie-ups

New Delhi, November 18
Meeting for the second time in three months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad reviewed bilateral relations, including collaboration in the fertiliser, pharma and IT sectors, amid a five-year-old offer from Damascus for phosphate mining in its north western region. ONGC was also running operations in two places, which it wants to recommence.
The two ministers also discussed providing assistance to Syria in humanitarian and developmental support, capacity building of Syrian youth, pharmaceuticals and IT, stated the MEA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier