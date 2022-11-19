India, Syria talk IT, pharma tie-ups

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

Meeting for the second time in three months, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad reviewed bilateral relations, including collaboration in the fertiliser, pharma and IT sectors, amid a five-year-old offer from Damascus for phosphate mining in its north western region. ONGC was also running operations in two places, which it wants to recommence.

The two ministers also discussed providing assistance to Syria in humanitarian and developmental support, capacity building of Syrian youth, pharmaceuticals and IT, stated the MEA.