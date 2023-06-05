India taking strides, no longer lumbering around: Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

India is no longer “lumbering around at a relatively slow pace”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in South Africa and called on the diaspora to be part of its growth story.

“This is no longer the India that was lumbering around at a relatively slow pace. When it comes to digital, I can assert with a great deal of confidence that I see practices and efficiencies in India which I don’t see even in Europe and North America.

“This scale of change, which is taking place in India over the past nine years, is something very powerful,” he said at a reception hosted by the Indian diaspora and expatriate community in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Admitting getting the visa for South Africa was difficult, he said India had an e-visa system for South African applicants. “We have not seen the counterpart arrangement. I understand there are challenges with intra-company transferees or family members journeying. I am very cognizant of it. I have mentioned it to my colleague and I hope in the coming months, the Joint Committee that undertakes government-to-government interaction will be looking into it,” he said.

Jaishankar was in Cape Town to attend the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers to set the agenda for the summit scheduled in August.

He defended India’s tariff structure that has come under criticism from several countries. “A self-reliant India is not a protectionist India that is closing itself to the world,” he said.