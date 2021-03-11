India to address Pak objections on hydel projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

A team of water experts from Islamabad will tour the Indian side of rivers flowing into Pakistan while New Delhi will address Pakistan’s outstanding objections on dams on the three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

Pakistan highlighted its objections on India’s hydroelectric projects on the western rivers. “The response to Pakistan’s objections on Indian projects, including Pakal Dul, was also sought. The Indian side was also urged to communicate flood-flow information as per the provisions of the treaty and the practice in vogue from 1989 to 2018,’’ said a Pakistani readout of the 118th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) held here on May 30 and 31.

“The meeting was held in a cordial manner. The commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty,” stated an MEA release.

“A wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the programme of tours/ inspections and signing of the report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022.

“The Indian side assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections would be discussed in the next meeting as the Indian side is still in the process of examining the details,” said the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by AK Pal, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, and the visiting Pakistan delegation was led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters.