India to get 30 US armed drones

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 15

In a strategic move, India has okayed a proposal to procure 30 armed drones, called MQ9B Guardian, from the US. Once done, it will be the biggest military deal in dollar terms between the two countries. The deal is expected to be worth Rs 32,000 crore (nearly $4 billion).

The drone made by General Atomics is available in multiple variants. It can be used to target enemy positions on ground, warships at sea, airbases and even small targets like planes, besides for 24x7 surveillance capability.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence, on Thursday approved the proposal. It will now have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security before negotiations begin with the US as it is likely to be a deal done through the foreign military sales route adopted by the US. The development comes ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US from June 21 to 24.

The armed drones will change the battlescape and New Delhi’s prowess. At present, India doesn’t have long endurance armed drones that can fire missiles at desired targets and return to the base. New Delhi will be getting the same drones as available to the US forces and its allies like the UK.

Indian armed forces are looking for the drones, both for attack and surveillance. These will add to maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean.