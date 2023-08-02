 India to have 120 crore internet users by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • India to have 120 crore internet users by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to have 120 crore internet users by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Says opposition has the fundamental right to be delusional just as they have right to free speech

India to have 120 crore internet users by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Reuters file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 2

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said India would have 120 crore internet users by 2026, powered by a robust and clean telecom sector that is growing and aiding India's rise towards becoming a USD 5 trillion dollar economy by 2026.

Speaking to the media as part of the ruling BJP's election campaign on 'UPA's lost decade versus India's Techade', the minister said the UPA is in a tearing hurry to erase its past by rebranding itself.

"UPA wants everyone to forget its past and how it ran riot for 10 years...Well, the nation will not forget. You can rebrand but reality won't change. Democratic debate is about facts, not fiction. Also, in a democracy the opposition has the fundamental right to be delusional as much as they have the fundamental right to free speech," Chandrasekhar said articulating the government's strategy to continue to refer to the new INDIA opposition alliance as the UPA.

The minister said in UPA's lost decade between 2004 and 2014, "when you talked about telecom you essentially talked only about scams like 2G and crony capitalism.

“New terms were invented such as first-come-first-served instead of tenders. Today India is the fastest growing telecom connected nation in the world. We have on multiple occasions auctioned spectrum, created licences with transparency and every rupee gained from spectrum auction has been deployed in expansion of the government's social schemes."

He said there was no reason why the current four telecom companies would not find fertile ground to grow in a fast expanding internet market of the country.

Currently telecom accounts for 11 per cent of the GDP which is estimated to rise to 26 per cent by 2026.

Drawing a distinction between UPA's 10 years and NDA's nine (2014 to 2023), the minister cited the following points.

"Apart from the fact that at the UPA time telecom was all about scams unlike today when it is all about clean and healthy growth. The second sharp difference is the flight of foreign investors under UPA. Today due to ease of business, a stable investor with positive sentiment is adding to growing market capitalisation," he said.

Chandrasekhar said that under UPA 85 per cent mobile devices and 100 per cent equipment was imported, whereas "today we are exporting mobiles".

The minister also flashed three personal mobiles he carries, all made in India.

He said that today consumers do not have to worry about drop calls unlike in the "last decade".

Starting today, as part of a government and ruling BJP election campaign, Union ministers will be rolling out statistics to contrast 'UPA and NDA'.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

3
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

7
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

8
Delhi

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

9
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

10
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

Don't Miss

View All
Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

Death toll rises to 6; vandalism, arson reported in Gurugram

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...

Late Nitin Chandrakant Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week

Late Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings begun last week

Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans ...

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons