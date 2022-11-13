India to host meet on terror funding next week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

India will host a two-day international conference of interior ministers on “No Money for Terror” (NMFT) next week. Participants from around 75 countries are expected to attend the event, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement today.

This is will be the third edition of the conference. It was first held in Paris in 2018 followed by Melbourne the next year.

The New Delhi edition of the conference will be held on November 18-19 after a gap of two years due to Covid-induced travel restrictions, the MHA said.

In the statement, the MHA said the Modi government was adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and would convey to the international community India’s determination in its fight against the menace.

Hosting of the NMFT conference showed the importance being given by the Modi government to international terrorism as well as its zero-tolerance policy against the menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community, the MHA said.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the conference and will convey India’s determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it,” the statement read.

The conference aims to take forward the discussion on combating “terror financing” that was held during the previous two conferences, it said, adding it also intended to include discussions on “technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects” of all facets of the menace.

It will also attempt to set the pace for other high-level official and political deliberations focused on countering terror financing.