India to launch 5 initiatives for Global South, says PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Assuring that India’s G20 presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on all issues important to them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of several initiatives exclusively for developing countries at the concluding session of the two-day “Voice of Global South Summit” hosted by India.

Unity of voice The theme of the Voice of Global South Summit and concluding session was unity of voice and unity of purpose. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secy

The five initiatives announced by the PM include “Global South Centre of Excellence” that will research development solutions and best practices which can be scaled and implemented in other developing countries. As an example, he cited the digital public goods developed by India in fields like electronic payments, health, education and e-governance.

The second is “Global South Science and Technology Initiative” to share Indian expertise in areas such as space technology and nuclear energy.

The PM also announced an “Aarogya Maitri’ project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises. “Global South Young Diplomats Forum” will connect young officers of foreign ministries and “Global South Scholarships” will provide higher education opportunities in India for students from developing countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the UN “a frozen 1945-invented mechanism which is simply unable to articulate the wider concerns of its membership” and regretted that “some powers have been singularly focused on their own advantage, to the exclusion of the well-being of the international community”.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Global South’s views should be included in foundational literacy and numeracy, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive and strengthening research and innovation in higher education institutions.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India was eager to share its development experiences with the Global South.