India to launch 7 Singapore satellites on July 30

Bengaluru: The Indian rocket PSLV-C56 would put into orbit Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites from the island city-state, from the first launch-pad of the ISRO Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on July 30. PTI

Japanese FM to visit India, 5 other Asian, African nations

New Delhi: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit six Asian and African countries, including India, from the end of this month into early August. Hayashi will visit India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Uganda and Ethiopia, all emerging or developing nations.

