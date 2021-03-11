India to scout for wheat markets abroad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Following a rise in demand worldwide for Indian wheat, the Centre will send trade delegations to Morocco, Tunisia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Algeria and Lebanon to explore possibilities of its exports.

10 mn tonnes wheat export target set by India for 2022-23 7 mn tonnes wheat worth $2.05 billion exported by India in 2021-22 Sensitisation meetings in Punjab, Haryana The Centre will send trade delegations to Morocco, Tunisia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, Algeria and Lebanon to explore possibilities of exports

The Department of Commerce has planned to organise sensitisation meetings on export in Punjab, Haryana, MP, UP and Rajasthan

India has set a target of exporting 10 million tonnes of wheat in 2022-23. The Ministry of Commerce has already set up a task force on wheat exports with broad-based representation, stated an official news release on Thursday.

The Department of Commerce has also planned to organise a series of sensitisation meetings on export in Punjab, Haryana, MP, UP and Rajasthan. One such interactive meeting was held in Karnal to promote wheat export and ensure the shipment of quality produce.

The government wants all stakeholders, including farmers, traders and exporters, to follow all quality norms of importing countries so that India emerges as a reliable supplier of wheat globally.

According to DGFT estimates, India exported 7 million tonnes of wheat in 2021-22 worth $2.05 billion. Out of the total shipment, around half was exported to Bangladesh.

Recently, Egypt, which is one of the world’s biggest importers of wheat, had agreed to source wheat from India. Egypt imported 6.1 MT of wheat in 2021 when India was not part of its list of accredited countries. As over 80 per cent of Egypt’s wheat imports were from Russia and Ukraine, India has sensed a vacuum and attempts are being made to register with Egypt’s public procurement agency.