India, UK review FTA progress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and agreed that their trade teams would continue to work towards an “ambitious” deal, said Sunak’s spokesperson in a statement.

The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of the progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. They agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, higher education and people-to-people relationship, said an Indian readout of the meeting.

The two PMs had a meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. They had earlier met on the margins of the G20 summit in Indonesia in November last year. Sunak is slated to attend the G20 summit in India in September this year. “The leaders agreed that their teams would continue to work at pace to finalise an ambitious and mutually beneficial deal,” said Sunak’s spokesperson. “The leaders discussed the wider objectives of the G7 summit and the PM (Sunak) committed his strong support for India’s G20 presidency,” added the spokesperson.