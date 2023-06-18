 India, UK seeking equal treatment for services sector companies under proposed free trade agreement: Official : The Tribune India

India, UK seeking equal treatment for services sector companies under proposed free trade agreement: Official

As many as ten rounds of talks have been completed till June this year and both sides are aiming to conclude the negotiations at the earliest

India, UK seeking equal treatment for services sector companies under proposed free trade agreement: Official

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 18

India and the UK are seeking equal treatment in each other’s market for their respective companies engaged in the services sector under the proposed free trade agreement, which is under negotiations, a government official said.

The two countries are looking at promoting trade in services through this agreement, negotiations for which was launched on January 13, 2021.

As many as ten rounds of talks have been completed till June this year and both sides are aiming to conclude the negotiations at the earliest.

In the services sector, the official said the UK is showing keen interest in areas such as financial sectors, while India is looking at areas such as education and movement of skilled professionals.

Under the services chapter of the free trade agreement, there are no customs duty concessions given to each other.

The two trading partners negotiate issues like giving national treatment to Indian and British companies in different sectors and ease norms to promote trade in services like simple visa processes for skilled labour force and easy foreign direct investment norms in the sector.

“Regular meetings are held at higher levels to review the progress, resolve the outstanding issues and discuss the way forward in negotiations. So far nothing has firmed up in the services sector,” the official, who did not wish to be identified, said.

“The UK is an important financial services centre of the world, so they always have interest in that,” the official added. Both sides have exchanged the list of services where they are keen to promote exports.

The negotiations between the two countries for the agreement covers as many as 26 policy areas/ chapters. Out of this, 14 chapters have been substantially closed for negotiations and there is significant progress in other areas.

Investment is being negotiated as a separate agreement (bilateral investment treaty) between India and the UK and it would be concluded simultaneously with the free trade agreement.

Indian students have for the first time overtaken Chinese as the largest group of foreign students studying in the UK with a massive 273 per cent hike in visas granted over the past few years, according to the country’s official immigration statistics released in November last year.

The UK Home Office data collated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) had shown that Indians also continue to be the top nationality granted visas in the skilled worker category, with 56,042 granted work visas in the past year.

Indian nationals also represented the highest number of visas at 36 per cent of the total under the tailored Skilled Worker Health and Care visa targeted at medical professionals, reinforcing Indian contribution to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

The UK ranks number two in the world in terms of tourists visiting India, but most of the tourists are British nationals of Indian origin. Around 500,000 Indians visit the UK every year.

Services Export promotion Council of India (SEPC) Chairman Sunil Talati said huge potential is there to further boost trade in services.

“The four areas of our interest in the UK under the trade agreement are accounting and auditing, legal, tourism, and engineering and architecture.

“We are requesting the commerce ministry to seek liberalised visa norms for Indian professionals in these segments. Medical treatment in the UK is expensive…. In fact people from Scotland and Ireland also prefer India for treatment,” Talati said.

He added that Uk is keen in segments such as legal, accounting and auditing, tourism, and financial services.

The bilateral trade between the countries has increased to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23, as compared to USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

India’s exports to the UK stood at USD 11.4 billion last fiscal, as against USD 10.5 billion in 20210-22. Imports aggregated at USD 8.96 billion in 2022-23, as compared to USD 7 billion in the previous fiscal.

India’s main exports to the UK are ready-made garments and textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, petroleum and petrochemical products, transport equipment, spices, machinery and instruments, pharmaceuticals and marine products.

The main imports include precious and semi-precious stones, ores and metal scraps, engineering goods, professional instruments other than electronics, chemicals and machinery.

In the services sector, the UK is the largest market in Europe for Indian IT services.

In the field of investment, the UK is one of the top investors in India. In 2022-23, India has received USD 1.74 billion foreign direct investment from Britain as against USD one billion in 2021-22. During April 2000 and march 2023, the investments stood at USD 33,9 billion.

Top sectors attracting FDI from the UK are petroleum, ports, services, roads and highways, computer software. There are around 700 Indian companies like the Tata Group in the UK.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

3
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

4
Punjab

Daughters of 2 Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

5
Entertainment

Navjot Singh Sidhu is doing everything to 'heal' cancer-stricken wife Navjot Kaur, vacationing in Palampur

6
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

7
Nation

'Suno Draupadi...': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers

8
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann again attacks SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for calling him ‘madman’

9
Punjab

Union Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on Sunday

10
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East

Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Any threat will be processed in milliseconds by a software

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK’s London

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram

Main accused and his associate arrested within hours of the ...

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank

The exam was conducted on June 4


Cities

View All

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Meghwal reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

Retired banker hoodwinked of Rs 22L

Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

At Verka, MC takes possession of 20.5 acres from ‘encroachers’

KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram

Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres