India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

PTI

Washington, May 1

Ahead of the annual India-US BioPharma and Healthcare Summit to be attended by scientists, academicians, corporate leaders, and officials from both the countries, a top Indian official has urged the G20 countries to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research.

“I urge G20 member countries, businesses, academics, and scientists to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research and analytics to ensure preparedness in health systems and build adaptable global supply chains that can deliver instantaneously during a crisis,” Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa said in a statement issued by the USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC) on Sunday.

The USAIC also announced to hold its 17th annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit on May 3 virtually.

Kant said G20 member countries share equal responsibility for ensuring robust and resilient health systems to provide health security to citizens.

The Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), Science20, Startup20 under G20 aim to achieve socio-economic equity through research, innovation, partnership and collaboration, he said.

“Global collaboration and partnership in drug and vaccine development, clinical research, streamlining workflows, inventory management will mitigate risks and allow seamless delivery of health care services,” said Kant, who would be addressing the conference along with other Indian government officials and industry leaders, including Dr Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Dr Naresh Trehan, Dr Shiv Sarin, and Dr Krishna Ella.