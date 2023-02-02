India, US agree on fostering ties in critical, emerging tech

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 1

India and the US have agreed to foster greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies from space to semiconductors, besides co-development and co-production of hi-tech items, including jet engines.

Tracking tech The initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) aims to address regulatory restrictions, export controls and mobility barriers through a standing mechanism. Indian embassy

This was one of the key takeaways of the inaugural meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The announcement by both sides comes amid reports that US President Joe Biden is understood to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer and the invitation has been accepted in principle. Officials on both sides are now working on mutually convenient dates, according to multiple sources, who noted that it was currently in the early stages of logistical planning, reported PTI.

Comprising civilian and defence scientists, and bureaucrats, the iCET is being led by the NSAs to cut through bureaucratic layers and translate the oft-repeated intention between the two sides into action to deepen ties in frontier areas. PM Modi and President Biden had agreed on this initiative during their meeting in Tokyo in May 2022, stated an MEA release.

The roadmap to make both countries “trusted technology partners” will cover quantum technology, artificial intelligence, human flights in space, 5G and 6G technology, talent exchanges and semiconductor fabrication ecosystems. They also identified fields of biotechnology, advanced materials and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation, said a White House Factsheet.

The US administration assured that it would ease export barriers to India in a few critical areas, including through efforts towards legislative changes. These include a quick review of General Electric’s request to produce jet engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft.

Areas of interest

NSAs Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan agree on collaboration in six broad segments

1. Strengthening innovation ecosystems

2. Defence innovation and tech cooperation

3. Resilient semiconductor supply chains

4. Mobility of space, science, technology

5. Engineering and math talent

6. Next generation telecommunications