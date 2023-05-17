India, US discuss military technology partnership

New Delhi, May 17
Just weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, top defence officials of the two countries on Wednesday focussed on the path to enhance defence industrial cooperation, including technology partnership, long-term research and development and improving supply chains.
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Dr Colin Kahl co-chaired the 17thmeeting of India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) in Washington DC.
PM Modi is slated for a visit to the US in June.
The DPG is the apex official-level mechanism between Ministry of Defence, India and US Department of Defense. “It comprehensively reviews and guides all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation with a focus on policy,” the Ministry of defence said in a statement tonight.
The meeting also discussed promoting co-development and co-production in India including potential areas and projects where Indian and US defence companies could work together.
The two sides agreed to encourage both the private and government stakeholders to utilise the innovation ecosystems and promote defence start-ups.
A review was done of the progress made in furthering defence industrial cooperation and operationalising the India-US Major Defence Partnership. Important aspects such as military-to-military cooperation, implementation of foundational defence agreements, exercises and ongoing and future cooperative activities in the Indian Ocean Region were discussed, the MoD said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka stalemate continues; Congress says new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours
Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on lea...
Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis
Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following Ma...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7 pc in 2024: United Nations
Inflation in India is expected to decelerate to 5.5 pc in 20...
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87
A British national, he died in London