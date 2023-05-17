 India, US discuss military technology partnership : The Tribune India

India, US discuss military technology partnership

PM Modi is slated for a visit to the US in June

Photo: @SandhuTaranjitS/Twitter



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Just weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, top defence officials of the two countries on Wednesday focussed on the path to enhance defence industrial cooperation, including technology partnership, long-term research and development and improving supply chains.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Dr Colin Kahl co-chaired the 17thmeeting of India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) in Washington DC.

The DPG is the apex official-level mechanism between Ministry of Defence, India and US Department of Defense. “It comprehensively reviews and guides all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation with a focus on policy,” the Ministry of defence said in a statement tonight.

The meeting also discussed promoting co-development and co-production in India including potential areas and projects where Indian and US defence companies could work together.

The two sides agreed to encourage both the private and government stakeholders to utilise the innovation ecosystems and promote defence start-ups.

A review was done of the progress made in furthering defence industrial cooperation and operationalising the India-US Major Defence Partnership. Important aspects such as military-to-military cooperation, implementation of foundational defence agreements, exercises and ongoing and future cooperative activities in the Indian Ocean Region were discussed, the MoD said.

