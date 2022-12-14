India, US discuss ways to combat terrorism

PTI

New Delhi, December 14

India and the US discussed steps to disrupt the ability of terrorists to travel internationally and called on all countries to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides also exchanged views on threats posed by UN-designated terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against terror groups such as Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Badr.

The MEA issued a statement following the 19th meeting of the India-US Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the fifth session of the India-US Designations Dialogue which took place on December 12 and 13 in Delhi.

"Both sides strongly condemned the use of terrorist proxies, cross-border terrorism and all forms of international terrorism. They called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice," it said, in an oblique message to Pakistan.

The sides reaffirmed their deep strategic partnership for advancing security and prosperity for the two countries and reiterated that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and security.

The MEA said India and the US also called on all countries "to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks".