India, US to hold meet on counter-terrorism

New Delhi: Acting Coordinator for Counter-terrorism Timothy Betts will visit India for the annual US-India Counter-terrorism Joint Working Group on December 12 and 13. TNS
Will do better in Karnataka Assembly poll: AAP
Bengaluru: The AAP is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 seats in the Assembly poll in Karnataka just a few months away. PTI
This fiscal’s defence export target: Rs 19K cr
New Delhi: India is aiming at defence equipment exports of Rs 19,000 crore this fiscal, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at an event organised by a TV channel. “By 2024-25, India’s defence exports will reach Rs 25,000 crore,” he said, adding “India has started work on the second indigenous aircraft carrier”. TNS
Poonawala’s judicial custody extended
New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces. Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, a court source said. PTI
UGC for varsity books in Indian languages
New Delhi: The UGC intends to translate a large number of textbooks in Indian languages in six to 12 months. It will also encourage Indian authors and academicians to write textbooks in different languages.
