India using technology as weapon against poverty, says PM Modi

Bengaluru, November 16
India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
In his virtual inaugural address to Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said India is no more a place known for red tape, it is known for red carpet for investors.
The PM noted that the number of unicorn startups had doubled since 2021.
"India has many excellent factors coming together,” he told the 25th edition of Asia's largest technology event being held at the iconic Bengaluru palace.
"Your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen," Modi said.
