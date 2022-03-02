India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

Sonbhadra, March 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.
Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, Modi said the government would not spare any effort to bring home Indians stranded in Ukraine.
Taking a jibe at rivals, the Prime Minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and ‘Make in India’ cannot make the country strong.
Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia
At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alip...
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland
In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...
Stuck in varsity at Ukraine's Sumy city, 600 Indian students await evacuation amid shortage of food, water
Not a single Indian student from Sumy State University, loca...