India woos international film directors with incentives

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

India today announced two schemes to incentivise shooting of foreign movies and co-productions in India. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at India Pavilion at Cannes.

This is being done to make India a favourite destination for foreign filmmakers, Thakur said.

For co-production, international film production companies can claim a reimbursement of up to 30 per cent on expenditure in India. Foreign films shooting in India can claim an additional 5 per cent bonus for employing 15 per cent or more manpower in the country.

“The Indian cinema is undergoing a paradigm shift. Over the last few years, the streaming revolution has taken the country by the storm. The popularity of the digital/OTT platforms has changed how films are created, distributed and consumed,” he said.