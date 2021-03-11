India woos international film directors with incentives

New Delhi, May 18
India today announced two schemes to incentivise shooting of foreign movies and co-productions in India. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at India Pavilion at Cannes.
This is being done to make India a favourite destination for foreign filmmakers, Thakur said.
For co-production, international film production companies can claim a reimbursement of up to 30 per cent on expenditure in India. Foreign films shooting in India can claim an additional 5 per cent bonus for employing 15 per cent or more manpower in the country.
“The Indian cinema is undergoing a paradigm shift. Over the last few years, the streaming revolution has taken the country by the storm. The popularity of the digital/OTT platforms has changed how films are created, distributed and consumed,” he said.
