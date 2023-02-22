Indian Army docs treated 3,600 in Turkey

India’s disaster relief team, comprising 99 Army personnel, has returned from Turkey
The Army field hospital treated 3,604 victims, performed four major surgeries, 63 minor surgeries and 343 minor procedures, including 87 for fixing fractures
The hospital also provided dental treatment to 242 patients and carried out 283 precautionary X-rays on trauma victims.
