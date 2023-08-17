Indian Coast Guard pull off daring operation, evacuate Chinese national

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted an evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 kilometres in Arabian Sea off Mumbai, on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

The evacuation was carried out amidst challenging weather conditions and at night.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew members, Yin Weigyang, on board the research vessel, had a heart attack and required urgent medical attention. The communication was established immediately with the vessel which was en route from China to the UAE and provided necessary telemedicine advice.

Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by a coast guard ALH MK-III helicopter and administered first aid. He was later transferred for further medical management.

The swift operation undertaken by the helicopter and Coast Guard Air Station Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea, the Ministry of Defence said.

