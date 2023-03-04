Indian Constitution under attack: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

At a recent Cambridge University lecture in London, Rahul Gandhi alleged an attack on the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, a charge the ruling BJP today dismissed, slamming the former Congress president as a “habitual offender who routinely defames India on foreign soil”.

Pegasus snooping A large number of politicians have Pegasus on their phones. I had it on my phone. I have been called by intelligence officers and told I should be careful about what I say. Rahul Gandhi, Cong leader

Rahul, speaking on “Learning to listen in the 21st century” at Cambridge on Tuesday (the video was uploaded by the Congress today) also accused the government of subjecting the opposition leaders to surveillance.

“The institutional framework required for democracy —Parliament, free press, judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around.... these are getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of the Indian democracy,” Rahul said.

He further alleged surveillance and intimidation.

The BJP fielded Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to counter Rahul.

“What stopped Rahul Gandhi from submitting his phone to the apex court-led committee that looked into the allegations of snooping? What did he have to hide?” asked Thakur.