Indian democracy under attack, politicians under surveillance: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University lecture

PTI

New Delhi, March 3

Indian democracy is under threat, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during a lecture at Cambridge University, claiming that several politicians, including him, are under surveillance.

Gandhi made the comments during his lecture on ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’, which was shared on Twitter by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, ex-adviser to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Gandhi alleged that the Israeli spyware was installed on the phones of a large number of politicians, including him.

"Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy...Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation--these are all getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of democracy," he said.