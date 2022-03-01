Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

In view of the conflict intensifying, the Indian embassy has advised all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Kyiv urgently today.

In a tweet on the official handle of the Indian embassy in Kyiv, they have been advised to leave the city preferably by available trains or through any other means available.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv



All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

