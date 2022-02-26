First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

PTI

New Delhi, February 26

The first batch of Indian students entered Hungary from Ukraine through the Zahony crossing point on Saturday.

The students are being taken to Budapest for return to India by an Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Hungary said.

“First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today,” it tweeted.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

More batches of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today @MEAIndia @IndiainUkraine @IndianDiplomacy @DDNewslive @airindiain pic.twitter.com/XleEiGwbyH — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) February 26, 2022

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

India is trying to evacuate its nationals through Ukraine’s land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Ukrainian government closed the country’s airspace following the Russian military offensive. PTI

The Embassy of India on Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary.

For entry through Zahonv-Uzhhorod crossing

In a tweet Indian Embassy in Hungary, said it is coordinating with the Government of Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India has been stationed at Zahony, and it is coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod. Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this check point for onward travel to Buda, for returning to India on Air India flights.

Kindly note that this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)-Csap-KPP Tyra-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus or van and walk in is not allowed.

Students coming though this border crossing should possess valid passport, residence permit, student ID card, vaccination card or certificate.

“In case you are close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on your own into Hungary, it is recommended that you move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General and Amrik Dhillon of Uzhhorod National University (Contact No. +380 63 725 1523), Ankur from Embassy (Contact No. 036304644597). This will ensure that in case of any delays at crossing, students do not get stuck at the crossing and spend night in open,” the embassy said in a tweet.

For entry through other border crossing

It is possible for students possessing Indian passport/resident permit/Schengen visa/valid vaccination certificate to also cross into Hungary from other border crossings now. “However, this is not recommended and please note that there is a very long waiting time at these check points and no presence of Indian Embassy unit to facilitate entry into the Hungarian side,” the embassy said.

Students who are close to these other check points and wish to enter Hungary through these border crossings on their own should try to travel to Budapest through public transport. Some more travel options, other than on Air India, on commercial flights out of Budapest may become available from Budapest. For any facilitation or advice, after reaching Budapest, such students should stay in touch with Sanjay Sharma, president, BSH (Contact No. 36305990509) and Radhe Lal, Attache, Embassy of India (Contact No. 36308644595).

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis