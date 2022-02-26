First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

Photo tweeted by @IndiaInHungary.

PTI

New Delhi, February 26

The first batch of Indian students entered Hungary from Ukraine through the Zahony crossing point on Saturday.

The students are being taken to Budapest for return to India by an Air India flight, the Indian embassy in Hungary said.

“First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukrainian side at Zahony crossing, travelling onward to Budapest for return to India by AI flight today,” it tweeted.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

India is trying to evacuate its nationals through Ukraine’s land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Ukrainian government closed the country’s airspace following the Russian military offensive. PTI

The Embassy of India on Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary.

India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

India is trying to evacuate its nationals through Ukraine’s land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Ukrainian government closed the country’s airspace following the Russian military offensive. 

The Embassy of India on Hungary on Saturday issued a fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary.

For entry through Zahonv-Uzhhorod crossing

In a tweet Indian Embassy in Hungary, said it is coordinating with the Government of Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India has been stationed at Zahony, and it is coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod. Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this check point for onward travel to Buda, for returning to India on Air India flights.

In a tweet Indian Embassy in Hungary, said it is coordinating with the Government of Hungary regarding smooth entry into Hungary of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India has been stationed at Zahony, and it is coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod. Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this check point for onward travel to Buda, for returning to India on Air India flights.

Kindly note that this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)-Csap-KPP Tyra-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus or van and walk in is not allowed.

Students coming though this border crossing should possess valid passport, residence permit, student ID card, vaccination card or certificate.

“In case you are close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on your own into Hungary, it is recommended that you move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General and Amrik Dhillon of Uzhhorod National University (Contact No. +380 63 725 1523), Ankur from Embassy (Contact No. 036304644597). This will ensure that in case of any delays at crossing, students do not get stuck at the crossing and spend night in open,” the embassy said in a tweet.

For entry through other border crossing

It is possible for students possessing Indian passport/resident permit/Schengen visa/valid vaccination certificate to also cross into Hungary from other border crossings now. “However, this is not recommended and please note that there is a very long waiting time at these check points and no presence of Indian Embassy unit to facilitate entry into the Hungarian side,” the embassy said.

Students who are close to these other check points and wish to enter Hungary through these border crossings on their own should try to travel to Budapest through public transport. Some more travel options, other than on Air India, on commercial flights out of Budapest may become available from Budapest. For any facilitation or advice, after reaching Budapest, such students should stay in touch with Sanjay Sharma, president, BSH (Contact No. 36305990509) and Radhe Lal, Attache, Embassy of India (Contact No. 36308644595).

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

10
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport

Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

‘Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity’

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28