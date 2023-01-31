Indian envoy meets Victoria Premier after Sunday clash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Rising tensions within Australia’s Indian diaspora exacerbated in Melbourne on Sunday leaving two persons injured and many detained in two brawls between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators during the so-called “Punjab independence referendum”.

Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra, meanwhile, visited two of the temples where pro-Khalistani had been daubed and also met Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews to discuss the Sunday’s incident. He said Australia should not allow Khalistani groups to enter the country.

