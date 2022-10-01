Indian Military Academy celebrates its 90th Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, celebrated its 90th Raising Day on October 1, with several events being organised to mark the occasion.

Conveying his appreciation to the IMA fraternity for their dedication and contribution towards maintaining high standards, the Commandant, Lt Gen VK Mishra, said the IMA had rendered outstanding service to the nation by nurturing well trained and professionally capable officers.

He exhorted the service as well as civilian staff to work with the same zeal and synergy to bring even greater laurels to the academy.

On this special day, all members of the staff and gentlemen cadets rededicated themselves to uphold the glorious legacy of the great institution and abide by its motto, ‘Veerta aur Vivek’.

The IMA came into existence on October 1, 1932.

In the last 89 years, the academy has grown in its training capacity from 40 cadets to 1,650 cadets. Till date, 64,145 gentlemen cadets have passed out from the proud portals of the academy as officers. This includes 2,813 foreign cadets from 34 friendly foreign countries.

The Academy has a rich history and its alumni have excelled in all spheres of military and sports activities. They have etched stories of heroic valour and outstanding leadership in numerous battlefields, winning many gallantry awards. As many as 889 alumni have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.