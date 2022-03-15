India's missile system safe and secure, says Rajnath on accidental firing of missile

New Delhi, March 15
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian missile falling in the Pakistani territory is the most unfortunate incident, but it was heartening that no damage to life and property had been reported.
He was making a statement in Rajya Sabha.
He said the incident took place inadvertently during inspection and testing on March 9. A high-level inquiry had been ordered to look into the reasons behind the incident and it would also review the Standard Operating Procedures for inspection and testing of the missile system, the Minister added.
Singh assured the House that India's missile systems are safe and secure.
