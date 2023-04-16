Indian national among 56 killed in clashes between Sudan's army and rival force

New Delhi, April 16
An Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city. The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan.
Condoling the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.
"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," the Indian mission tweeted.
"The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," it said.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said he was "deeply grieved" over the death of the Indian national.
Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 16, 2023
The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments. https://t.co/GJ9iFowLwu
"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family," he said on Twitter.
"The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments," he added.
Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.
On Saturday, the Indian embassy advised Indian nationals in Sudan to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.
According to the official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including, 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.
Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.
There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.
