Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

New Delhi, March 5
The Indian Navy on Saturday said it had successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.
A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
“The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated,” the official said.
“The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms,” he said.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
4 of family among 5 dead as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...