Indian Navy undertaking mega exercise in Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi, January 24

The Indian Navy is carrying out a mega war game involving almost all its operational assets like warships, submarines and aircraft in the Indian Ocean Region to check the force's combat readiness amid China's growing military forays into the region.

The biennial Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX) is aimed at "validating and refining" the Navy's concept of "operations" as well as to test overall combat capabilities, officials said on Tuesday.

The TROPEX is being conducted over a duration of three months from January to March and assets of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard are being deployed for the mega drills.

"As part of the exercise, all surface combatants of the Indian Navy including destroyers, frigates, corvettes as well as submarines and aircraft are put through complex maritime operational deployments to validate and refine the Navy's concept of operations including operational logistics and interoperability with other services," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said the exercise is being conducted in different phases, both in harbour and at sea, encompassing various facets of combat operations including live weapon firings.

"Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to test the combat readiness of the combined fleets of the Indian Navy to operate in a multi-threat environment," the official said.

"The maritime exercise also facilitates operational level interaction with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard, which will further strengthen interoperability and joint operations in a complex environment," he said.

Separately, the Navy also conducted the biennial tri-services amphibious exercise (AMPHEX) 2023 at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh from January 17 to 22.

The exercise was focused on joint training of elements of all three services in various facets of amphibious operations to enhance interoperability and synergy.

"The AMPHEX is the first time that the exercise was undertaken at Kakinada, and was the largest ever such exercise conducted till date," Commander Madhwal said.

The participating forces undertook complex exercises in all domains of amphibious operations over five days.

The exercise witnessed the participation of a number of amphibious ships consisting of large platform dock, landing ships and landing crafts, marine commandos (MARCOS), helicopters and aircraft from the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army participated in the exercise with over 900 troops which included special forces, artillery and armoured vehicles.

Jaguar fighter jets and C 130 aircraft from the IAF also participated in the exercise.

"AMPHEX 2023 successfully demonstrated the amphibious capabilities and validated the excellent coordination that exists between the three services to undertake the full spectrum of amphibious operations," Commander Madhwal said.

