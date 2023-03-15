Indian NGOs received Rs 2,430.80 crore in foreign funding in 3 years

New Delhi, March 15
A total of Rs 2,430.84 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
An amount of Rs 905.50 crore in foreign funding has been received by NGOs in 2021-22, Rs 798.18 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 727.16 crore in 2019-20, he said in a written reply.
The minister said as on March 10, 2023, the FCRA registration certificate of 16,383 NGOs is valid, out of which 14,966 NGOs have submitted mandatory annual returns for the financial year 2021-22 under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.
He said some complaints had been received in the past regarding misutilisation or diversion of foreign contributions by the FCRA registered associations and such complaints are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules.
