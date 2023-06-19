Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK

London, June 18
A 38-year-old Indian-origin man was stabbed to death outside an apartment block in south London and a 25-year-old man has been charged with his murder, as the Scotland Yard said its Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.
Aravind Sasikumar died after being found with stab injuries outside a residential property in Southampton Way in Southwark on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation and charged Salman Salim (25) with murder on Saturday, when he appeared before Croydon Magistrates’ Court to be remanded in custody.
Salim is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.
“The police were called at 1:27 hrs (local time) on Friday after a man was found with stab injuries outside a residential address in Southampton Way,” the Met Police said, adding the family of Sasikumar, reportedly originally from Kerala, have been informed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital
Top doc removed after blaming heatwave
Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP
Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...
$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north
Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...