 Indian-origin MP marks Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary in UK Parliament : The Tribune India

Indian-origin MP marks Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary in UK Parliament

Navendu Mishra, Labour MP for Stockport in northern England and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for India tabled the Early Day Motion entitled ‘Campaign for justice for the victims of the Bhopal gas leak’

Indian-origin MP marks Bhopal gas tragedy anniversary in UK Parliament

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

London, December 1

An Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP has tabled a motion in the UK Parliament in time to mark the 38th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy this week which is considered one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

Navendu Mishra, Labour MP for Stockport in northern England and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for India (Trade and Investment), tabled the Early Day Motion (EDM) entitled ‘Campaign for justice for the victims of the Bhopal gas leak’ on Wednesday with the backing of 40 members of Parliament.

EDMs are short parliamentary proposals that give MPs the opportunity to publicise a cause and are often used to show widespread support for a particular issue.

“For too long, the lives of the victims and survivors have been blighted by the after-effects of this great tragedy. They urgently need adequate financial compensation and the best medical care,” said Mishra.

“I hope by tabling this motion, Members of Parliament will do more to raise awareness about the campaign for justice and the government will take the action that is so desperately needed. Governments across the world should properly hold Dow Chemicals, the company that bought out Union Carbide, to account,” he said.

The Bhopal gas tragedy occurred on December 2-3, 1984, when over 500,000 people were exposed to methyl isocyanate following a leak at a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The tragic incident is widely regarded as the worst industrial disaster to have ever taken place in the world.

It is estimated that up to 10,000 people died in the first 72 hours of the leak, over half a million people were exposed to the gas, and over 25,000 died from gas exposure. Mishra’s EDM calls on “those responsible to be brought to justice so that the victims who have been waiting 38 years for justice finally receive closure”.

His EDM has been signed by MPs from across the political spectrum, including the Scottish National Party’s spokesperson for International Development Chris Law, Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake, and former Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey as well as the Democratic Unionist Party’s Jim Shannon.

It follows a Westminster Hall parliamentary debate earlier last month on the issue when Mishra sought Britain’s contribution to the campaign for justice in India and for UK government pressure on Dow to face justice in the Indian courts.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, minister of state in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), responded on behalf of the UK government to say: “For many of us — the older ones in the room — the disaster at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal is seared into our memories as one of the worst industrial accidents in history.”

#England

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

4
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

5
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

6
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

7
Punjab

SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

8
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

9
Punjab

No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel

10
Nation

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes

Chaos, long queues at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport as computer system crashes; check-ins, other operations hit

Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...

‘My aim was never to insult people, their relatives’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports, Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format

DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert