Indian-origin student killed in Philadelphia

IANS

New York, May 30

A 21 year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said.

Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala’s Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported.

His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago.

Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials.

His funeral is likely to be held at a Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia on Saturday.