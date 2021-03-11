Indian patents grew 4-fold in 10 years, still a fraction as that of US, China

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 16

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a research boost in his Independence Day address, an analysis of the ground situation reveals the scope for massive improvements in the national research landscape.

The number of patents granted in India rose nearly four-fold in 10 years, but are still a fraction of those granted by the US, China, Japan and Korea.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation put the number of patents granted in China, US, Japan and South Korea at 5.3 lakh, 3.52 lakh, 1.79 lakh and 1.35 lakh, respectively, in 2020 as against 28,391 in India.

Government data reveals India has been witnessing an increase in the filing and granting of patents, but the actual number of patents granted is still woefully low.

The domestic patent applications grew from 39,400 in 2010-11 and 45,444 in 2016-17 and 58,502 in 2020-21, while patents granted rose from 7,509 to 9,847 to 28,391 during the same time period. Less than half (48.5 per cent) of the patent applications filed in the country were actually accepted.

On the upside, data reveals the number of patent applications are increasingly coming from Indian residents rather than MNCs with the share of residents in total applications rising from 20 per cent in 2010-11 to 40 per cent in 2020-21.

This, the experts say, has helped Indian rankings in the Global Innovation Index improve 35 notches from 81 in 2015-16 to 46 in 2021.

That said, the national research spending trends leave much to be desired. India spent 0.7 per cent of the GDP on research and development in 2020, an indicator worryingly flagged even by this year’s Economic Survey.

With PM’s “Jai Anusandhan” call yesterday, sector analysts feel gaps in the research landscape will be speedily identified and filled with pendency of applications, a persistent challenge.

The average pendency for final decision in acquiring patents in India is 42 months as of 2020 — much higher than 20.8; 20; 15.8 and 15 months respectively in the US, China, Korea and Japan.

PM sets ‘Panch Pran’ target on I-Day

Developed India

Freedom from every trace of slavery

Proud of heritage

Unity and solidarity

Duties of citizens

