 Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that his mother could not swim

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Singapore, August 2

A 64-year-old Indian woman, who fell from a cruise ship into the Singapore Strait on Monday, has died, one of her sons said in a social media post.

“With the footage, we have unfortunately learnt that my mother has passed away,” Vivek Sahani said on Tuesday after having seen the closed-circuit television footage from the Spectrum of the Seas, the luxury cruise vessel his mother Reeta Sahani and father Jakesh Sahani were on.

The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that his mother could not swim.

The High Commission of India in Singapore said on Tuesday that it had been in touch with the woman's family since it was informed of the incident.

“We are also in close contact with Singaporean authorities to address related issues and are facilitating legal procedures,” the High Commission said on Tuesday night.

The High Commission has also contacted the India head of the Royal Caribbean cruise company to extend cooperation, and reiterated that it is fully committed to supporting the family during this period of time.

The Indian couple was on a four-day cruise on the Spectrum of the Seas which was on the way back to Singapore from Penang on Monday morning when the 70-year-old Jakesh woke up to find his wife missing from their room.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy are assisting in the search, covering the stretch of Singapore port waters and the Singapore Strait.

It is a 113-km-long and 19-km wide busy shipping route between the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea with Singapore on the north of the channel. 

#Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

3
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

5
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

6
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

7
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

10
Delhi

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

The alternative routes you can take after Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked

The alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

A 50-metre road stretch completely caves in following a land...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

CBI approver Arora gets bail in excise scam

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons